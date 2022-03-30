SYNC Network Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $9,015.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005461 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001011 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00025392 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.23 or 0.00754479 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,827,305 coins and its circulating supply is 123,194,076 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.