TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Shares Down 2.1%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.41. 21,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 92,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

About TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

