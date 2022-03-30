Tandem Group plc (TND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.57 on June 30th

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.57 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.43. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TND stock opened at GBX 400.20 ($5.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of £21.19 million and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 519.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 568.20. Tandem Group has a one year low of GBX 391.50 ($5.13) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($9.50).

Get Tandem Group alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Grant sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £182,000 ($238,407.13).

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.