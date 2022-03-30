Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 158,542 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 52,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 312,826.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93,848 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tango Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.