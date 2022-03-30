Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Director Evan S. Lederman Acquires 8,300 Shares

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) Director Evan S. Lederman purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $12,948.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TISI opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Team, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Team by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Team during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Team by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Team by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

