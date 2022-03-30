Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Director Purchases $39,500.00 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) Director Jeffery Gerald Davis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Team stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Get Team alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Team by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 116,087 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Team by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 213,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Team by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Team (Get Rating)

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.