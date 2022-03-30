Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target Cut to GBX 800

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.10) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.13) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 829.67 ($10.87).

Shares of TM17 stock traded down GBX 45.33 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 544.67 ($7.13). 421,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,494. The stock has a market cap of £787.71 million and a P/E ratio of 32.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 603.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 687.27. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($5.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 870 ($11.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

In other news, insider Christopher Bell bought 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.35) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($65,488.97). Also, insider Mark Crawford acquired 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470.65 ($11,095.95). Insiders purchased 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134 over the last ninety days.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

