Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Technicolor, formerly known as Thomson SA, serves as an international base of entertainment, software, and gaming customers. The Company is a leading provider of production, postproduction, and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. Technicolor engages in film processing; manufacture and distribution of DVDs (including Blu-ray Disc); and supplying set-top boxes and gateways. The Company also operates an Intellectual Property and Licensing business unit. “

Shares of TCLRY stock remained flat at $$0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.92. Technicolor has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technicolor Creative Studios, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

