Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TIKK opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.33. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a return on equity of 123.61% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

