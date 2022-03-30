Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $98,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil (Get Rating)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.