Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (Get Rating)
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefônica Brasil (VIV)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.