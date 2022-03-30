Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 174,439 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (Get Rating)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.