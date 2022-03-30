Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

