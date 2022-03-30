Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.86

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 1914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

