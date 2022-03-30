Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 192,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,889,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.