Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 192,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,889,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

