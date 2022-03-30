Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 192,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,889,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
