Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCDY opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.