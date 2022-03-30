Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 240.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $58,684,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,100.00. 605,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,783,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $893.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $949.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research increased their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

