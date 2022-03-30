TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Holdings Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,631 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.98% of TETRA Technologies worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 260,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 79,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

TTI stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $482.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.95.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

