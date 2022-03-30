Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Gap Down to $1,454.50

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,454.50, but opened at $1,406.09. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $1,392.21, with a volume of 140 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,174.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,222.92.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 97 shares of company stock worth $114,551. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.