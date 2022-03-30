Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 128.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.