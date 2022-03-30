The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.54 EPS

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.54), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NYSE AREN opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The Arena Group has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.
Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Arena Group from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.
