The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.74) to GBX 5,450 ($71.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Investec assumed coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($58.42) to GBX 4,700 ($61.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS BKGFF remained flat at $$50.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $67.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

