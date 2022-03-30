The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.61

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.61 and traded as high as $35.12. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 9,781 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $109,987.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

