The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.26

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.26 and traded as low as $44.12. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 7,495 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SZC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 784.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 46,274 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.