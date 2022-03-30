The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.26

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.26 and traded as low as $44.12. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 7,495 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SZC)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.