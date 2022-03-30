The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the February 28th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 439,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,175,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 234,968 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GGT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,510. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

