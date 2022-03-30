The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €13.00 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.60) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.31) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.41) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.05 ($13.24).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.45) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.02).

