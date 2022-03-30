The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.54. 128,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,169. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after buying an additional 160,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,194,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.