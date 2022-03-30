The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $317.71 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.18 and a 200-day moving average of $362.38. The firm has a market cap of $328.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

