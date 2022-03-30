The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHCGet Rating) to post $5.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $24.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $25.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.50 billion to $25.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. 4,439,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,644,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

