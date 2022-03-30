The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.32 EPS

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($3.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The LGL Group has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

