The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,697. The New Germany Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 61.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 21.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth $539,000.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

