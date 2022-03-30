The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 293.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

PNC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.06. 1,440,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,692. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

