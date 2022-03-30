ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 139.54% and a negative net margin of 122.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of ThermoGenesis stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 536,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,745. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis (Get Rating)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.