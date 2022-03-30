ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMOGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 139.54% and a negative net margin of 122.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of ThermoGenesis stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 536,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,745. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMOGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

