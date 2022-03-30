Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 102,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBCP. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,749,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 38.4% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,623,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 450,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 80.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 526,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 34.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,091,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 278,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Shares of TBCP opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.