Thunder Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.73 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011927 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.56 or 0.00230615 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.