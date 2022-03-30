Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.69

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

