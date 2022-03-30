Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.27

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 2818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TVTY shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.