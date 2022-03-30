Tixl (TXL) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Tixl has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can now be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.35 or 0.07207923 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,212.73 or 1.00079556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047279 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

