TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TMC opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79. TMC the metals has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

