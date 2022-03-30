TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given New $219.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $278.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.44.

TopBuild stock opened at $200.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TopBuild by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TopBuild by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after buying an additional 37,508 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

