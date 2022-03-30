Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $119.84

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$119.84 and last traded at C$119.59, with a volume of 51086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.57.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.00%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,875. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total transaction of C$1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at C$4,076,085.50. Insiders have sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,100 in the last ninety days.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

