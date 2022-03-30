TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Trading 8.6% Higher

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. 10,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 691,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $844.25 million and a P/E ratio of -45.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

