Traders Purchase High Volume of MEI Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 500% compared to the typical daily volume of 846 call options.

Shares of MEIP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 20,193,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,079. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. On average, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 63,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 3,002,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

