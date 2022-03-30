Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Transcat were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Transcat by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Transcat by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $590.77 million, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.78. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transcat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.