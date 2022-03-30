TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $721.94.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
TDG stock traded down $11.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $672.98. 4,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,843. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,267,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.