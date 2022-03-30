TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $721.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG stock traded down $11.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $672.98. 4,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,843. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,267,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.