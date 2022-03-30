Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 12,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,116. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,011,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,878,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after buying an additional 603,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,282.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

