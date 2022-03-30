Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TVTX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 536,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,116. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.