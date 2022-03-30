Trevor Brown Purchases 285,000 Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown bought 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £48,450 ($63,466.07).

On Monday, March 7th, Trevor Brown bought 100,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,719.15).

BRH opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.95 ($1.72). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

