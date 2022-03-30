TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of TriMas stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 173,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,980. TriMas has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,373,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $11,424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

