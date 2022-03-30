Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Up 4.5%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 49,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,346,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. CLSA cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

